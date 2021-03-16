foodpanda brings offers marking the month of independence

Marking the month of independence, foodpanda has announced a wide range of offers for the consumers to enjoy throughout March. foodpanda's 'Shadhin deals' offers exciting discounts on thousands of menu items from hundreds of restaurants., says a press release.

For consumers to rejoice, foodpanda enables consumers to order online any item from their favourite local restaurants and receive it at their doorsteps within the shortest possible time.

Not only food, but consumers can also grab groceries and household essentials through panda mart in 30 minutes. Moreover, there are endless choices of items to order from the 'Shops' section within the foodpanda app.

As part of 'Shadhin deals' consumers can get discounts from thousands of eateries with voucher codes 'LUNCH50' and 'DINNER40'. The lunch voucher is valid from 12pm-6pm and the dinner voucher is valid from 6pm-11pm for users in Dhaka and Chattogram. In addition, 'SHADHIN35' voucher, valid all day, is available for customers outside Dhaka and Chattogram.





