Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 11:49 PM
Home Business

Seven more sectors to come under labour law for minimum wages

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 10
Business Correspondent

The government has identified seven more industrial sectors to be brought under minimum monthly wages for workers and regulation of labour laws, report rmgBangladesh website Monday quoting senior labour ministry officials.
These sectors are: tiles and ceramic industry, commercial amusement parks, battery manufacturing industry, dried fish, private airlines, stone crushing, and IT parks. Out of these  the government has already finalized three industries-tiles and ceramic, battery manufacturing and dried fish for fixing minimum monthly wages, they added.
At present, there are 43 formal industrial sectors including readymade garment (RMG), tannery, shrimp and pharmaceuticals. The minimum wage board under the labour ministry fixes minimum monthly wages for the workers of these sectors.
Additional secretary of the labour and employment ministry Rezaul Haque said the department of Labour (DoL) and department of inspection for factories and establishments earlier collected information from field level and recommended to bring seven sectors under the wage board.
The labour ministry takes decision on bringing any sector under the wage board, taking into consideration the size of the sector, the number of employments and whether the sector has any association or owners or trade union of workers, he explained.
"Initially, we have decided to bring tiles and ceramics, battery manufacturing, dry fish processing industries under regulations of labour laws and set minimum wages for the workers of these three sectors," he said.
The sectors are growing fast with an increased number of employments, he noted, adding that the rest four sectors would come under the list of wage board once their scrutiny is being finished. The government announces wage board to review the minimum wages for a sector after every five years, ministry officials said.
According to wage board officials, there are 21 formal sectors and five years have passed since the government reviewed their minimum wages. And five years are yet to pass for the rest 22 formal sectors, they added.
Wage fixing of five priority sectors has been delayed due to the death of a permanent representative of the workers in the wage board, an official said. Work is on to fill up the vacant post.







