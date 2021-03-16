Tipu asks market monitors to ensure fair price during Ramadan

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi asked Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection officials to work with honesty to ensure supply of quality products and services at fair price during Ramadan

It is your duty to ensure availability of quality products and services to the consumers at fair price also to motivate consumers about the consumers' rights. You'll have to discharge these duties with honesty, he said.

The Commerce Minister was addressing a meeting on Monday at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in the city marking the World Consumer Rights Day.

Chaired by Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin, Industries Secretary KM Ali Azam, FBCCI senior vice-president M Muntakim Ashraf, director general of Consumer Rights Protection Bablu Kumar Saha, spoke, among others, on the occasion.

The World Consumer Rights Day is being celebrated this year with due importance with the theme "Mujibborshe Shopoth Kori, Plastic Dushon Rodh Kori" slogan.

Tipu said some unholy businessmen tried to raise the price of some products in the country at the very beginning of the pandemic, but the field-level officials of this Directorate foiled their attempts conducting regular drives.

He said the price of various essentials remained stable during that time since concerned officials had performed their duties with honesty, sincerity and courageously.

Commerce Secretary Dr Md Jafar Uddin said that there is no alternative for consumers-friendly market system to ensure just price of products. He also said commerce ministry officials are also working relentlessly to keep the market stable and prices affordable in Ramadan.























