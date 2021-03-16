Video
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
BEZA gets $27.07 billion investment proposals

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA) has, so far, received investment proposals amounting to around US$27.07 billion from local and foreign business entities in the light of various steps of the government to attract new investments.
The proposed investments may create over 10 lakh job opportunities in the country. Out of the total amount, around $23.97 billion investment proposals have come for the government EZs while $3.1 billion for private EZs.
Of those, around $1.62 billion proposals have come as foreign direct investment (FDI) from different companies of China, India, the UK, the USA, the Netherlands, Japan, Singapore, Australia, South Korea, Malaysia and Germany.
It includes Jiangsu Yabang Dyestuff Co Ltd, Honda Motors, Sumitomo Nippon, Asian Paints, Barger Paints, Adani Group, Wilmar, Siam Group, TIC Group, Unilever, Sakata Inch, Jiehong Medical Products (BD) Co Ltd, CCECC Bangladesh Limited, HAS Tech Limited, Ramky Enviro Services Private Limited Fortis Group, Lizard Sports BV, Inter-Asia Group Limited and Chain Harbour are the major foreign investors.
The local companies include Metro Spinning Limited, Maksons Spinning and Textiles, Samuda Food Products Limited, Uttara Motors Limited, Bangladesh Garment Manufactures and Exporters Association (BGMEA).
The list continues Sayeman Beach Resort Limited, Maf Shoes Limited, Bangladesh Garments Accessories and Packaging Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGAPMEA), Runner Motors, Saif Powertec, Delta Pharma Limited and Asia Composite Mills Limited are the major local investors.
BSS adds: BEZA Executive Chairman Paban Chowdhury said beyond these investment proposals, many world-renowned foreign companies are coming with big investment offers.
He further said that due to the sustainability and long-term planning of the present government, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Shilpa Nagar (BSMSN) has been known as an ideal place for domestic and foreign investors.
If the flow of investment in BSMSN continues, he said, it will be a challenge for BEZA to give land to investors for industrial use next year. He said BSMSN is going to be the next investment hub in Bangladesh.
The BEZA executive chairmen said many entrepreneurs from home and abroad have already started construction works for their industrial units in the economic zones, while many are taking preparations to set up factories there.
Chowdhury said BEZA governing board has already approved the location and amount of land in 97 economic zones, of which 68 are public economic zones and 29 are private economic zones.
Out of the economic zones, he said, nine zones have already gone to production while the development of 28 zones is progressing fast. He said 26 industries have gone into production while construction works of 35 industries is ongoing.


