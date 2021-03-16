Tea Board holds online auction in Chattogram

Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) started online tea auction in Chattogram on Monday and over 12,000 kg of tea was sold at the auction.

Following the experimental online auction, the online tea auction activities will continue from the beginning of the 2021-22 tea auction year, said a press release on Tuesday.

Based on the success of the experimental activities, the Tea Board expects to bring 100 percent of the auction activities online within the next year. Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) Member (Finance and Commerce) Nazneen Kauser Chowdhury inaugurated the trial online auction activities while TTAB Chairman Shah Moinuddin Hasan, Tea Board Marketing Officer Ahsan Habib, broker representatives and tea traders, among others, were present.

In her speech, Nazneen Kauser Chowdhury said online tea auctions will make the country's tea auction and tea marketing activities more dynamic. This will give a new impetus to tea marketing and business in the Covid situation, she added.

"Bidders from any part of the country will be able to participate in online auction from home. This will reduce consumer health risks, save time and money, as well as strengthen transparency and accountability in tea marketing. Also tea marketing will be normal saved from any adverse situation including Covid", she said.

In 2016, Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh (TTAB) started exploring the possibility of online tea auction. The Bangladesh Tea Board instructed the TTAB to start online tea auction as tea auction activities were disrupted from the impact of the pandemic. Mirzapur tea was first sold at the auction through a national broker. Ispahani Tea Ltd. bought the first lot at Taka 312 per kg. About 25 bidders participated in the online auction.



















