Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 11:49 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Tea Board holds online auction in Chattogram

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 22
Business Correspondent

Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) started online tea auction in Chattogram on Monday and over 12,000 kg of tea was sold at the auction.
Following the experimental online auction, the online tea auction activities will continue from the beginning of the 2021-22 tea auction year, said a press release on Tuesday.
Based on the success of the experimental activities, the Tea Board expects to bring 100 percent of the auction activities online within the next year. Bangladesh Tea Board (BTB) Member (Finance and Commerce) Nazneen Kauser Chowdhury inaugurated the trial online auction activities while TTAB Chairman Shah Moinuddin Hasan, Tea Board Marketing Officer Ahsan Habib, broker representatives and tea traders, among others, were present.
In her speech, Nazneen Kauser Chowdhury said online tea auctions will make the country's tea auction and tea marketing activities more dynamic. This will give a new impetus to tea marketing and business in the Covid situation, she added.
"Bidders from any part of the country will be able to participate in online auction from home. This will reduce consumer health risks, save time and money, as well as strengthen transparency and accountability in tea marketing. Also tea marketing will be normal saved from any adverse situation including Covid", she said.
In 2016, Tea Traders Association of Bangladesh (TTAB) started exploring the possibility of online tea auction. The Bangladesh Tea Board instructed the TTAB to start online tea auction as tea auction activities were disrupted from the impact of the pandemic. Mirzapur tea was first sold at the auction through a national broker. Ispahani Tea Ltd. bought the first lot at Taka 312 per kg. About 25 bidders participated in the online auction.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Brac signs deal with 6 NGOs for improving conditions of backward people
Banks can declare highest 35pc dividend for shareholders: BSEC
Safe to be the market leader in the electrical appliance sector
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
BEZA, JICA ink deal to conduct survey on Ocean Front EZ in BSMSN
CCC mayor delivers his speech as a Chief Guest
foodpanda brings offers marking the month of independence
IPDC wins Bangladesh Innovation Awards 2021


Latest News
EU regulator says no indication so far AstraZeneca jab causes clots
Tourist's body recovered from Cox's Bazar hotel
2 workers die as electric tower breaks down in Gazipur
Country set to start Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, Independence jubilee celebrations
President mourns death of Moudud
Sri Lanka says burqa ban is for national security
No more lockdown, mask wearing mandatory: Health DG
BEZA gets $27.07b investment proposals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Bangladesh makes Covid vaccine mandatory for Hajj pilgrims
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Shakib blessed with a baby boy
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
A year of C-19: On living through the pandemic
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft