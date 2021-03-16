ECNEC passes six projects at a cost of Tk 56.2b



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina presiding over ECNEC meeting via video linkage from her Gonobhavan residence while other ECNEC members were connected from the NEC Conference Room in the city's Sher-e-Bangla Nagar area on Tuesday. photo : pid

Cabinet ministers and other concerned officials attended it at the NEC conference Room at Sher-e-Banglanagar in the city. Of the approved six projects, three are new while other three were revised projects.

Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Division Secretary Mohammad Jainul Bari said that the meeting that out of the total cost Taka 55.19 billion will come from the government exchequer. The remaining Taka420 million will be provided from the concerned organization's own fund and Taka570 million will be project assistance.

The approved projects include Taka41.23 billion project for construction of 30,000 homes for insolvent valiant freedom fighters and family members of the martyred and deceased war heroes in a bid to uplift their socioeconomic condition.

According to the Planning Commission, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs alongside the concerned Deputy Commissioner (DC) offices and UNO offices will implement the project.

With the title "Bir Nibash", the homes will be constructed in 64 districts of eight divisions in upazilas and cities as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.

Once implemented, the project will help uplift life insolvent freedom fighters, Birangonas, and widows and children of the martyred and late freedom fighters.

Answering to a question, Planning Commission member Mamun Al Rashid said that the government earlier had planned to build homes for 14,000 valiant freedom fighters. But, now it has decided to construct homes for 30,000 insolvent war heroes under the project, he added.

Mamun said that most of the houses would be built on the own lands of freedom fighters. But, if the freedom fighters do not have lands of their own, then the concerned district and upazila administrations would arrange land for building such homes.

Mamun informed that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting has asked the authorities concerned to start the operations of this project within this fiscal year (FY21) so that the overall allocations against this project could be disbursed in four fiscal years to be completed by October 2023.

Planning Secretary Jainul Bari said that the premier has not only asked officials for completing development projects within the stipulated time but also maintain quality of works.

The other projects approved in the meeting are Road widening and development from Kalpana Cinema Hall to Talaimari Circle in Rajshahi, 1st revised, with an additional cost of Taka360 million, construction of sports complex for people with special needs with Taka44.75 billion, rural infrastructures development in Pirojpur district with Taka 6 billion, protecting the right embankment of River Padma at Janzira and Noria upazilas in Shariutpur district, 1st revised with an additional cost of Taka3.2 billion.

While referring to the 2nd revision of Construction of new 132/33KV and 33/11 KV substation under DPDC project with an additional cost of Taka920 million, Planning Commission member Sharifa Khan said since the scope of work has increased alongside changes in the route, the timeframe and cost of the project has also increased.











The ECNEC approved six projects at a cost of Tk 56.2 billion on Tuesday. Prime Minister and ECNEC chairperson Sheikh Hasina presided over the meeting online from her Gonobhavan residence.Cabinet ministers and other concerned officials attended it at the NEC conference Room at Sher-e-Banglanagar in the city. Of the approved six projects, three are new while other three were revised projects.Briefing reporters after the meeting, Planning Division Secretary Mohammad Jainul Bari said that the meeting that out of the total cost Taka 55.19 billion will come from the government exchequer. The remaining Taka420 million will be provided from the concerned organization's own fund and Taka570 million will be project assistance.The approved projects include Taka41.23 billion project for construction of 30,000 homes for insolvent valiant freedom fighters and family members of the martyred and deceased war heroes in a bid to uplift their socioeconomic condition.According to the Planning Commission, the Ministry of Liberation War Affairs alongside the concerned Deputy Commissioner (DC) offices and UNO offices will implement the project.With the title "Bir Nibash", the homes will be constructed in 64 districts of eight divisions in upazilas and cities as a gift from Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the golden jubilee of the country's independence.Once implemented, the project will help uplift life insolvent freedom fighters, Birangonas, and widows and children of the martyred and late freedom fighters.Answering to a question, Planning Commission member Mamun Al Rashid said that the government earlier had planned to build homes for 14,000 valiant freedom fighters. But, now it has decided to construct homes for 30,000 insolvent war heroes under the project, he added.Mamun said that most of the houses would be built on the own lands of freedom fighters. But, if the freedom fighters do not have lands of their own, then the concerned district and upazila administrations would arrange land for building such homes.Mamun informed that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in the meeting has asked the authorities concerned to start the operations of this project within this fiscal year (FY21) so that the overall allocations against this project could be disbursed in four fiscal years to be completed by October 2023.Planning Secretary Jainul Bari said that the premier has not only asked officials for completing development projects within the stipulated time but also maintain quality of works.The other projects approved in the meeting are Road widening and development from Kalpana Cinema Hall to Talaimari Circle in Rajshahi, 1st revised, with an additional cost of Taka360 million, construction of sports complex for people with special needs with Taka44.75 billion, rural infrastructures development in Pirojpur district with Taka 6 billion, protecting the right embankment of River Padma at Janzira and Noria upazilas in Shariutpur district, 1st revised with an additional cost of Taka3.2 billion.While referring to the 2nd revision of Construction of new 132/33KV and 33/11 KV substation under DPDC project with an additional cost of Taka920 million, Planning Commission member Sharifa Khan said since the scope of work has increased alongside changes in the route, the timeframe and cost of the project has also increased.