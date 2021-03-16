Nepal prez calls all-party meeting

KATHMANDU, Mar 16: Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called an all-party meeting on Tuesday to discuss contemporary issues amid the political crisis that has gripped the country, with the ruling CPN-UML factions, including the one led by Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, making last-ditch efforts to strike a deal to sustain the government, according to media reports on Tuesday.

Tika Dhakal, a senior communication expert at the Office of the President, said that President Bidya Devi Bhandari has called a meeting of leaders of all political parties represented in Parliament as well as former prime ministers to discuss contemporary politics, the Kathmandu Post reported. -PTI







