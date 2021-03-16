Residents flee as Myanmar death toll passes 180

YANGON, Mar 16: Residents of a protest flashpoint district in Myanmar's biggest city fled on flatbed trucks and motorbikes Tuesday as security forces defied global calls for restraint and maintained their use of lethal force against anti-coup rallies.

Much of the country has been in uproar since the military ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi last month, with hundreds of thousands taking to the streets to demand a return to democracy.

Police and soldiers have used tear gas, rubber bullets and live rounds to subdue crowds in near-daily crackdowns, along with blanket nightly internet shutdowns to stop protesters from mobilising.

A total of 183 people have been killed by security forces in weeks of protests against the military coup in Myanmar, an activist group said. -AFP







