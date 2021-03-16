Video
Home Foreign News

‘BJP conspiring to kill me’

Mamata also blames EC as BJP agent

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 11

KOLKATA, Mar 16: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of hatching a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders ahead of the Assembly elections in the state and wondered whether the Election Commission is working as per his instructions.
Claiming that Shah is getting "frustrated" by "poor turnout" at his rallies, Banerjee also alleged that the BJP is plotting conspiracies to kill her as her security director Vivek Sahay was removed by the Election Commission after she sustained injuries last week in Purba Medinipur's Nandigram. She went on to blame the Election commission of India (ECI) for having a bias towards the saffron party and covering up their actions.
Referring to the alleged "attack" on her in Nandigram, Banerjee said no one will stop her from taking forward her battle against the BJP. "Amit Shah is getting frustrated as there is a poor turnout at his rallies. Instead of running the country, he is sitting in Kolkata and hatching a conspiracy to harass TMC leaders. What do they want? Do they want to kill me?" she said while addressing a rally.    -TNN


