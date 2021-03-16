

A jockey spurs his cows during Pacu Jawi practice ('bull race' or 'cow race') in Tanah Datar,





A jockey spurs his cows during Pacu Jawi practice ('bull race' or 'cow race') in Tanah Datar, West Sumatra Province, Indonesia on March 16. It creates a platform, unstable and not very comfortable, for a daredevil participating in the race. The culture was initiated hundreds of years ago as a form of gratitude to people after the rice harvest. Traditionally, the race can only take place where the altitude is 2,891 m where Marapi mountain is visible - allegedly the place of origin of the Minangkabau people living in West Sumatra. Photo : Reuters