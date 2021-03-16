Video
Messi celebrates levelling Xavi record with double against Huesca

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 7

MADRID, MAR 16: Lionel Messi scored a spectacular double the same night he equalled Xavi Hernandez's appearance record for Barcelona, the Argentinian inspiring his team to a 4-1 win over Huesca on Monday.
Messi tied Xavi's 767 games in all competitions for Barca and marked yet another milestone with a brilliant brace, a curling effort in the first half flying in off the crossbar at Camp Nou before a late shot nestled in the corner.
"He's the most important man in the history of Barca," said coach Ronald Koeman. "Even better that he's still with us."
Antoine Griezmann had earlier followed suit with another impressive shot into the top corner before Huesca pulled one back, Rafa Mir converting a doubtful penalty on the stroke of half-time.
But Messi helped Barca pull away, sending in a cross for Oscar Mingueza to head in and then scoring his second as the Catalans moved to within four points of league leaders Atletico Madrid.    -AFP



