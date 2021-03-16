Video
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
Road Safety series

Bangladesh legends end with big defeat

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh Legends conceded a 10-wicket defeat to South Africa Legends on Monday night to end their mission in the Road Safety Series at Raipur in India.
Bangladesh played six matches in this series and lost five games. As Australia was absent in the series, Bangladesh got a walkover win in the first game.
They lost their second game to India by 10 wickets, third game to England by seven wickets, fourth game to Sri Lanka by 42 runs, fifth game to West Indies by five wickets before conceding 10-wicket defeat in the last game to South Africa.
Being sent to bat first, Bangladesh Legends were restricted to 160-9 with Aftab Ahmed making the highest of 39 off 24 with one four and three sixes. Hannan Sarkar made 36 while opener Nazimuddin scored 32.
Makhaya Ntini and Thandi Tshabalala grabbed two wickets apiece.
South Africa Legends overhauled the target of 161 in 19.2 overs without losing any wicket. Andrew Puttick hammered 82 off 62 with nine fours and one six while Moren Van Wyk blasted 69 off 61 with nine fours.     -BSS


