Four more matches of Independence Day Handball decided

Four more matches of the Independence Day Handball competition (man and woman) were decided on the third day (Tuesday) at Shaheed Captain M Mansur Ali Handball Stadium in the city.

In the day's men's division matches, Dhaka Divisional Sports Association beat Chapainawabganj District Sports Association by 27-24 goals after leading the first half by 11-10 goals while Border Guard Bangladesh defeated Bangladesh Police Handball team by 37-19 goals after leading the first half by 21-09.

In the women's division matches, Jamalpur Sports Academy defeated Nasrul Hamid Sports Academy by 38-8 goals after leading the first half by 17-3 while Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party outclassed Bangladesh Police Handball Club by 42-24 goals after dominating the first half by 24-13 goals.

Meanwhile, the women's division final match between Bangladesh Ansar and Village Defense Party and Bangladesh Handball Club will be held on March 21 at the same venue.

A total of nine teams including five of men's and four of women's are taking part in the eight-day meet, organised by Bangladesh Handball Federation (BHF).

The competition is being held to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. -BSS







