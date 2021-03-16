

Booters flying for Nepal Thursday afternoon

All Nepal Football Association (ANFA) invited Bangladesh and Kyrgyzstan to play a football tournament in Nepal. As the match of joint qualification round of FIFA World Cup and AFC Asian Cup was not taking place timely, Bangladesh FF didn't want to spoil the time and said yes to ANFA.

The boys in red and greens will meet the Central Asian county Kyrgyzstan in the first match on the 23rd of March. The second match is against Nepal on the 27th. On the other hand, the host will face Kyrgyzstan on 25 March.

The two teams with highest points will meet in the final on 29 March.

Before flying for Nepal, the boys are keeping busy in practice at Bangabandhu National Stadium. Their English coach James Day said that the tri-nation tournament would be a good platform for the boys to prepare and analyse themselves for the three remaining matches of the joint qualifiers. The coach said that his boys would fight for the trophy of the tournament.



Bangladesh national football team will be leaving Dhaka for Kathmandu, Nepal on Thursday taking a flight of Bangladesh Biman on the day at 2:15 pm from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.