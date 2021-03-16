Video
Shakib blessed with 3rd baby

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Bangladesh ace all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan was blessed with a baby boy on Monday.
Shakib confirmed the news in his verified facebook page, saying that his two daughters Alayna and Errum are ecstatic to have their own baby brother.
"By the grace of Almighty Allah, we have been blessed with a beautiful son on the eve of Monday, March 15, 2021," Shakib wrote.
"Alayna and Errum are ecstatic to have their own baby brother. Shishir and our child are both in good health and spirit. Thank you for countless prayers and wishes. Please continue to pray for all of us."
Shakib skipped Bangladesh's limited over series against New Zealand to be with his wife. He also had applied to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to give him leave from Bangladesh Test series against Sri Lanka as he wants to play Indian Premier League (IPL). His decision to choose IPL over the country's Test cricket drew a huge criticism from the fans.     -BSS


