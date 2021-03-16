Nazmul XI win in warm-up game



Bangladesh National Cricket Team played an inter-squad practice game at Queenstown in New Zealand on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal led the Tamim XI which was restricted to 233-5 in 50 overs. Nazmul XI overhauled the target, reaching 235-1 in 46.5 overs.

While Rubel played a vital role in holding back Tamim XI to moderate total in batting pitch, three batsmen-Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit half-centuries in Nazmul XI's big victory.

Liton made 59 while Miraz scored 50 before both of them retired from the batting to give other batsmen an opportunity to have batting practice. Mushfiqur Rahim was not out on 54. Skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto contributed 40 before he too retired from batting. Saifuddin was unbeaten on 16.

Mustafizur Rahman, 1-21, took the only fallen wicket of the Nazmul XI.

Earlier, Mohammad Mithun was the only batsman for Tamim XI to strike a half-century. Mithun was unbeaten on 66, helping the side propel past 200-run mark.

Benji Culhane, one of the five local New Zealand players, who were featured in two sides to help Bangladesh side play a practice game, made 46 not out for Tamim XI. Mahedi Hasan was the other notable scorer with 38, while Mahmudullah Riyad made 35. Soumya Sarkar chipped-in-with 28.

Apart from Rubel's four-wicket haul, Saifuddin took 1-40 for Nazmul XI.

Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series, which is the part of ICC ODI Super League and as many T20 matches against New Zealand.

The Tigers had already completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine in Christchurch before moving to Queenstown for their practice session. -BSS







