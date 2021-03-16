Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 11:48 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Sports

Bangladesh inter-squad practice game

Nazmul XI win in warm-up game

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 20

Bangladesh National Cricket Team played an inter-squad practice game at Queenstown in New Zealand on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

Bangladesh National Cricket Team played an inter-squad practice game at Queenstown in New Zealand on Tuesday. photo:: screenshot

Fast bowler Rubel Hossain claimed 4-42 as Nazmul XI, led by Nazmul Hossain Shanto secured a nine-wicket win over Tamim XI in an inter-squad practice game at Queenstown in New Zealand on Tuesday.
Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal led the Tamim XI which was restricted to 233-5 in 50 overs. Nazmul XI overhauled the target, reaching 235-1 in 46.5 overs.
While Rubel played a vital role in holding back Tamim XI to moderate total in batting pitch, three batsmen-Liton Das, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mehidy Hasan Miraz hit half-centuries in Nazmul XI's big victory.
Liton made 59 while Miraz scored 50 before both of them retired from the batting to give other batsmen an opportunity to have batting practice. Mushfiqur Rahim was not out on 54. Skipper Nazmul Hossain Shanto contributed 40 before he too retired from batting. Saifuddin was unbeaten on 16.
Mustafizur Rahman, 1-21, took the only fallen wicket of the Nazmul XI.
Earlier, Mohammad Mithun was the only batsman for Tamim XI to strike a half-century. Mithun was unbeaten on 66, helping the side propel past 200-run mark.
Benji Culhane, one of the five local New Zealand players, who were featured in two sides to help Bangladesh side play a practice game, made 46 not out for Tamim XI. Mahedi Hasan was the other notable scorer with 38, while Mahmudullah Riyad made 35. Soumya Sarkar chipped-in-with 28.
Apart from Rubel's four-wicket haul, Saifuddin took 1-40 for Nazmul XI.
Bangladesh will play a three-match ODI series, which is the part of ICC ODI Super League and as many T20 matches against New Zealand.
The Tigers had already completed their 14-day mandatory quarantine in Christchurch before moving to Queenstown for their practice session.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Messi celebrates levelling Xavi record with double against Huesca
Bangladesh legends end with big defeat
Emerging team beat Ireland Wolves by 30 runs in lone T20 game
Four more matches of Independence Day Handball decided
Booters flying for Nepal Thursday afternoon
Shakib blessed with 3rd baby
Nazmul XI win in warm-up game
Variation key in thriving in New Zealand condition: Miraz


Latest News
Tourist's body recovered from Cox's Bazar hotel
2 workers die as electric tower breaks down in Gazipur
Country set to start Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, Independence jubilee celebrations
President mourns death of Moudud
Sri Lanka says burqa ban is for national security
No more lockdown, mask wearing mandatory: Health DG
BEZA gets $27.07b investment proposals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Bangladesh makes Covid vaccine mandatory for Hajj pilgrims
Bangladesh-India Water Resources secretary level meeting held
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Shakib blessed with a baby boy
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
A year of C-19: On living through the pandemic
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft