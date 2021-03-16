BD for signing interim Teesta Treaty

Bangladesh stressed signing 'Interim Water Sharing Agreement on the Teesta River' as agreed by both countries in 2011 at the Water Resources Secretary Level Meeting between Bangladesh and India.

At the same time, Bangladesh also emphasized on waters sharing of six trans-boundary rivers - Manu, Muhuri, Khowai, Gumti, Dharla and Dudhkumar - and conducting feasibility study jointly for optimum utilization of the water received by Bangladesh under the provisions of Ganges Water Sharing Treaty-1996.

Senior Secretary of Bangladesh's Water Resources Ministry Kabir Bin Anwar led Bangladesh side at the meeting held on Tuesday in Delhi while Secretary of Indian Jal Shakti Ministry Pankaj Kumar led their side.

High Commissioner of Bangladesh to India Muhammad Imran also attended the meeting, a release of the Water Resources Ministry said in Dhaka.

It said the meeting was held in a cordial atmosphere and good understanding.

At the meeting, both sides discussed issues related to excavation of remaining portion of intake channel of Rahimpur Khal of Upper Surma-Kushiyara Project in Bangladesh.

It also focused on eliminating pollution in the Titas River through excavating 'C&B' Khal and Janji River at Akhaura in Bangladesh, reduced flow in the Mohananda River due to withdrawal of water in West Bengal, cooperation between the two countries in common river basin management and expansion of cooperation on flood forecasting and warning.