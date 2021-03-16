Video
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021
Moudud Ahmed passes away

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM

Moudud Ahmed passes away

Moudud Ahmed passes away

BNP Standing Committee Member Moudud Ahmed passed away at Singapore's Mount Elizabeth Hospital on Tuesday.
He breathed his last at 6:30pm, his chamber assistant AKM Ehsanur Rahman said. He had serious kidney complications and was struggling to get oxygen due to lung congestion.
Moudud is survived by his wife Hasna Moudud and daughter. His two sons had died. The 81-year-old was admitted to Mount Elizabeth Hospital for advanced treatment on February 1. His wife Hasna Moudud, daughter of famous poet Jasimuddin, was there with him. The BNP leader was hospitalised in Dhaka on Dec 30 last year after he had fallen ill due to low level of haemoglobin. He also suffered a mild stroke while undergoing treatment at the hospital. On January 7.  Moudud Ahmed is one of the founding members of the BNP. He joined Jatiya Party in 1985 and served as prime minister and vice president in HM Ershad's government. After the fall of Ershad, Moudud returned to BNP in 1996 and was made law minister in Khaleda Zia's government in 2001.     -UNB


