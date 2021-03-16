Training plane crashes

RAJSHAHI, Mar 16: A training plane of Bangladesh Flying Academy has crashed in Tanore, Rajshahi on Tuesday.

The plane crash-landed at around 2:30 pm in a potato field in Lalpur village of Taland union in Tanore.

Dilara Khatun, manager of Hazrat Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi, confirmed the news.

Although the plane crashed, pilot Mobin of Rajshahi Flying Academy and trainee pilot Mahfuz remained unharmed. However, they suffered minor injuries. The vehicle was a training aircraft of Bangladesh Flying Academy that had S2AGG as the model number.





