Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 11:47 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Back Page

Training plane crashes

Published : Wednesday, 17 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 16: A training plane of Bangladesh Flying Academy has crashed in Tanore, Rajshahi on Tuesday.
The plane crash-landed at around 2:30 pm in a potato field in Lalpur village of Taland union in Tanore.
Dilara Khatun, manager of Hazrat Shah Makhdum Airport in Rajshahi, confirmed the news.
Although the plane crashed, pilot Mobin of  Rajshahi Flying Academy and trainee pilot Mahfuz remained unharmed. However, they suffered minor injuries. The vehicle was a training aircraft of Bangladesh Flying Academy that had S2AGG as the model number.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BD for signing interim Teesta Treaty
Moudud Ahmed passes away
Training plane crashes
Militancy is enemy of Islam, stay away from it, IGP tells students
A touch of Shantiniketan, albeit in protests
Oishee’s leave to appeal for acquittal granted
32 China-invested firms vandalised in Myanmar
Modi’s programme finalised


Latest News
Tourist's body recovered from Cox's Bazar hotel
2 workers die as electric tower breaks down in Gazipur
Country set to start Bangabandhu’s birth centenary, Independence jubilee celebrations
President mourns death of Moudud
Sri Lanka says burqa ban is for national security
No more lockdown, mask wearing mandatory: Health DG
BEZA gets $27.07b investment proposals
Price fall in large-cap drives stocks down
Bangladesh makes Covid vaccine mandatory for Hajj pilgrims
Bangladesh-India Water Resources secretary level meeting held
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Shakib blessed with a baby boy
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
A year of C-19: On living through the pandemic
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft