UGC launches 2nd investigation

RANGPUR, Mar 15: The University Grants Commi-ssion (UGC) launched a second investigation into Begum Rokeya University VC Prof Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah's corruption.

The UGC's investigation team has taken evidence of 35 people including teachers, officials and employees of the university in 10 consecutive hours on the campus last Sunday.

The UGC is investigating Kalimullah's corruption of holding multiple administrative and academic positions

at the university, appointing department heads in violation of the law, disregarding UGC guidelines in manpower recruitment and irregularities in recruitment.

Initially, the committee was supposed to investigate on the basis of 45 allegations, but on the spot, they confirmed that they would investigate on the basis of 111 allegations.

A three-member team led by UGC member Professor Biswajit Chander, convener of the inquiry committee, arrived at the BRUR campus Sunday.

The other two members of the committee are UGC Senior Assistant Secretary and Member Secretary of the Investigation Committee Jamal Uddin and Member Prof. Dr. Abu Taher.

The investigation started at 1 pm and the committee members stayed on the campus till 10 pm. At the time, they sat in the syndicate room and talked to 35 people, including seven complaining teachers, university registrar Abu Hena Mustafa Kamal, VC's personal assistant Aminur Rahman.

During the investigation, Vice Chancellor Prof. Nazmul Ahsan Kalimullah was not present on the campus.

Meanwhile, the head of the committee Biswajit Chand said, "We have come for the investigation on the basis of 111 allegations made by seven teachers and some officials at different times."

"I have spoken to the witnesses and complainants along with the documentary evidence of the allegations brought against the Vice-Chancellor. All aspects of the complaint are being seriously investigated," he said.

President of the Council for the Protection of Rights Dr. Matiur Rahman said In the month of September 2019, around 45 complaints were lodged with the Ministry of Education and the Minister of Education.

Bangabandhu Parishad General Secretary Prof Mashiur Rahman said hundreds of allegations against the vice-chancellor include persistent absence on campus by disobeying the president's directives, covering up incidents of admission test fraud, recruitment of manpower by disobeying UGC directives and irregularities in recruitment of teachers and manpower. .

President of the BCL branch of the university, Tushar Kibria, said, "We want a proper investigation so that no wrongdoer gets exemption. Not only the Vice-Chancellor but also his associates should be brought to justice."