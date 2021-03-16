Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:41 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 siblings burnt alive in sleep      
Home Front Page

Bank liquidity fell by 0.31pc in Jan

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25
Shamsul Huda

Bank liquidity fell by 0.31 percent in January this year in last eight months, according to Bangladesh Bank's (BB) latest statistics.
The BB data says the surplus liquidity stood at Tk2040 billion in January in contrast to Tk2047 billion a month ago as of December last year.
Bankers, while talking to the Daily Observer, said investment was yet to turn around. And depositors had shied away from banks because of a lower interest rate on deposit products.
Between June and December last year, the excess fund increased by Tk100 billion to Tk120 billion per month on average.
Despite the fall in January, private sector credit growth went down to 8.32 percent in the first month of 2021, down from 8.37 percent a month earlier, said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, President, Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB).
He said investment demand from the private sector is still slow as they are at 'wait-and-see' stage.
Depositors are upset that banks offer 3-4 percent interest rate on fixed deposit schemes and inflation stood at 5.02 percent in January which indicates that real interest rate is negative which may create an asset bubble in an economy, he said.
People now explore alternative ways to invest, such as capital market, land and savings certificates, to get higher returns than depositing money in banks, another senior banker said.
Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd Managing Director Abul Kashem Md Shirin said his bank witnessed an increase in credit demand in January.
"But, there is no scope to be complacent as the trend of credit demand is still insufficient given the size of the economy," he said.
Arif Khan, Managing Director of IDLC Finance, termed the decline in excess liquidity a positive indication.
He said the      surplus fund would decrease to a large extent by June this year.
Both the government and the central bank rolled out a number of stimulus packages as part of their efforts to tackle the economic meltdown due to the pandemic.
The total amount of financial assistance now stands at Tk1240.53 billion which is 4.44 percent of the GDP. This has contributed to the growth of excess liquidity at a time when the credit demand has sharply declined.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
UGC launches 2nd investigation
Bank liquidity fell by 0.31pc in Jan
Info ministry now ‘Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’
Fasting Muslims can receive C-19 vaccine: IF
Govt suspends Khaleda’s jail sentence for 6 more months
Dhaka to wear a festive look for 10-day special programmes
India for lifting more water from Feni River
TCB to start sale of essentials from March 17


Latest News
Shakib blessed with a baby boy
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
At least 138 ‘peaceful protesters’ killed in Myanmar since coup: UN
Death toll rises in Myanmar; Martial law extended
HK's tough COVID rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
3 siblings burnt alive in sleep
UN calls to combat violence against women
Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona record
Don’t hold programmes from March 17-26: IGP
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Govt issues 11 directives to ensure mask use
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganj’s Japan EZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft