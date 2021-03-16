Bank liquidity fell by 0.31pc in Jan

Bank liquidity fell by 0.31 percent in January this year in last eight months, according to Bangladesh Bank's (BB) latest statistics.

The BB data says the surplus liquidity stood at Tk2040 billion in January in contrast to Tk2047 billion a month ago as of December last year.

Bankers, while talking to the Daily Observer, said investment was yet to turn around. And depositors had shied away from banks because of a lower interest rate on deposit products.

Between June and December last year, the excess fund increased by Tk100 billion to Tk120 billion per month on average.

Despite the fall in January, private sector credit growth went down to 8.32 percent in the first month of 2021, down from 8.37 percent a month earlier, said Syed Mahbubur Rahman, President, Association of Bankers Bangladesh (ABB).

He said investment demand from the private sector is still slow as they are at 'wait-and-see' stage.

Depositors are upset that banks offer 3-4 percent interest rate on fixed deposit schemes and inflation stood at 5.02 percent in January which indicates that real interest rate is negative which may create an asset bubble in an economy, he said.

People now explore alternative ways to invest, such as capital market, land and savings certificates, to get higher returns than depositing money in banks, another senior banker said.

Dutch-Bangla Bank Ltd Managing Director Abul Kashem Md Shirin said his bank witnessed an increase in credit demand in January.

"But, there is no scope to be complacent as the trend of credit demand is still insufficient given the size of the economy," he said.

Arif Khan, Managing Director of IDLC Finance, termed the decline in excess liquidity a positive indication.

He said the surplus fund would decrease to a large extent by June this year.

Both the government and the central bank rolled out a number of stimulus packages as part of their efforts to tackle the economic meltdown due to the pandemic.

The total amount of financial assistance now stands at Tk1240.53 billion which is 4.44 percent of the GDP. This has contributed to the growth of excess liquidity at a time when the credit demand has sharply declined.









