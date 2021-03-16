Video
Info ministry now ‘Ministry of Information and Broadcasting’

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 27
Staff Correspondent

Name of the Information Ministry was changed as the 'Ministry of Information and Broadcasting'.
Changing the name of the ministry, the Cabinet Division on Monday issued a gazette notification following the rules of allocation of business among the ministries and divisions.
Cabinet Division's Joint Secretary Shafiul Azim signed the notification.
Earlier in last week, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud gave hints of
changing the name of the ministry considering its working areas.
The ministry is now supervising the works of the news papers, online news portals, several public and private television channels and numbers of private and community radios. As a result, the proposal of changing the name was sent to the Cabinet Division, the minister said.


