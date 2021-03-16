Fasting Muslims can receive C-19 vaccine: IF

The Islamic Foundation said that fasting Muslims can receive Covid-19 vaccine during Ramadan.

Religious Affairs Ministry issued a press release in this regard on Monday after a view exchange meeting at the Islamic Foundation on Sunday.

During the meeting, they said as the vaccine doesn't enter the stomach directly it will not break the

fast. So if anyone gets vaccinated during the daytime it will not break the fast.

Director General of Islamic Foundation Dr Mohammad Mushfiqur Rahman presided over the meeting while senior officials concerned were present during the meeting.

Religious Affairs Secretary Mohamamd Nurul Islam was present as the chief guest at the meeting.








