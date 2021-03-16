

Govt suspends Khaleda’s jail sentence for 6 more months

In this regard Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia's sentence had been suspended for another six months on condition that she would receive medical treatment at her home and wouldn't go abroad."

The Home Minister said this while discussing the suspension of Khaleda Zia's jail sentences at the secretariat on Sunday. Asaduzzaman Khan said, "On March 2 her (Khaleda Zia) brother Shamim Iskander came to us and made another request to suspend of Khaleda Zia's sentence. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has responded to that request and extended it for another six months on condition that she couldn't go abroad for treatment."

"From now on, she will be able to take medical care from her home for another six months. It will be effective from March 25, the Home Minister added.

A notice issued by the Home Ministry's Security Services Department said Khaleda Zia's sentence had been suspended for six more months under sub-section 1 of section 401 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The notice further said BNP Chairperson was being released on condition that she would receive specialized treatment inside the country.

Khaleda Zia's conviction was earlier suspended on two conditions: she would take medical treatment from home and would not leave the country.

The 76-year-old former prime minister had served 25 months imprisonment in two graft cases, involving Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust, before she was released amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Khaleda was released from jail on two conditions for six months on an executive order on March 25, 2020 during the novel coronavirus outbreak. The time of suspension of her conviction was extended for six months on September 25, 2020.

Since then she has been staying at her Gulshan residence. Khaleda was jailed on February 8, 2018 for five years in the Zia Orphanage Trust graft case.

She was also sentenced for seven years in jail in Zia Charitable Trust graft case on October 29, 2018.

On October 30, 2018, the High Court doubled her five-year jail term in the Zia Orphanage Trust case.

She was granted interim bail in all but the two cases related to Zia Orphanage Trust and Zia Charitable Trust cases.

