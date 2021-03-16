Dhaka to wear a festive look for 10-day special programmes

The government is taking all out preparations to celebrate the 50 years of Independence and the birth centenary of Father of Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman that begins on March 17 at National Parade Ground in attendance of world leaders.

"We are preparing to wear

a festive look ahead of a 10-day special programme for the celebration, President Abdul Hamid will inaugurate the programme on March 17 and will attend the programmes on March 17, 22 and 26 while Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on March 17, 19, 22, 24 and 26."

"Heads of the government or state of different countries will join the programmes as guests," Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen shared the preparation of the celebrations at a press conference held at Foreign Service Academy on Monday.

"Obviously, Bangladesh eyes stronger relations with the external world through celebrating the 50 years of Independence amid presence of global leaders - both in person and virtually," the Foreign Minister said.

"This is a very unusual time (due to Covid). . . but heads of state and government of our neighbouring countries are coming here to pay their tributes to our Father of the Nation," the Foreign Minister added.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and four heads of state and government from Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan and the Maldives will be among the distinguished foreign guests to join the celebrations under separate schedules.

Momen said the five South Asian leaders planned visit and video messages of several world leaders shows the global confidence on Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's leadership.

The Foreign Minister said Chinese President Xi Jinping, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihida Suga and Canadian Premier Justin Trudeau and some high-level leaders of different countries and international organizations said they would send video messages on the occasion.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs M Shahriar Akam and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen were also present.

"President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering and Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa will join the celebrations in person," Dr Momen said.

While, President of China Xi Jinping will send a video message marking the celebrations and a counsellor, who is above the Minister in rank, may come with the message, the Foreign Minister said.

Dr Momen said French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will send video messages marking the celebrations.

"President of Maldives Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will arrive on March 17 on a two-day visit and will attend the celebrations at Parade Grounds in the city. Prime Minister of Sri Lanka Mahinda Rajapaksa will arrive in Dhaka on March 19 to join the celebrations while President of Nepal Bidhya Devi Bhandari will be in Dhaka on March 22. Bhutanese Prime Minister Dr Lotay Tshering will arrive in Dhaka on March 24 while Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will arrive on March 26," the Foreign Minister said.

Modi will visit places outside Dhaka though other three South Asian leaders will have engagements in Dhaka only.

The Indian Prime Minister will visit Bangabandhu Memorial in Tungipara to pay respect to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The five leaders are likely to visit the National Mausoleum at Savar, Dhanmondi 32 and will attend the main programme at the Parade Grounds, the Foreign Minister added.

Dr Momen said that all five South Asian leaders would hold talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which was expected to yield several bilateral memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

Dr Momen said Dhaka is expected to sign at least three MoUs with India.

"These (MoUs) are not final yet … all are still being worked out," he said.

Foreign Secretary Masud bin Momen said the MoUs were likely to be signed on the field of disaster management and cooperation between some institutions of both the countries.

"We are still working on every MoUs .. We will get the final scenario regarding the MoUs within one or two days," the Foreign Secretary said.



