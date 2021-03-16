TCB to start sale of essentials from March 17

Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) will start country-wide open market sale (OMS) operation essentials at subsidized price from Wednesday to keep the market stable ahead of holy month of Ramadan which will begin at middle of next month.

"The state run enterprise TCB will start commodity sale from March 17 throughout the country including Dhaka and

Chattorgram metropolitan city," said a TCB press release on Monday.

Under the programme, TCB will sell edible oil, sugar, lentil and onion to consumers on 400 mobile trucks that include 80 trucks in Dhaka city and 20 trucks for Chattorgram city.

TCB will operate the special programme as part of its commodity selling programme before the holy Ramadan and also marking the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the release added.

In the city, each truck will sell around 500-600 kg sugar, 300-500 kg lentil, 500-1000 liter soyabean oil and 300-1000 kg onion in a day. The TCB will sell sugar at Taka 50 per kg, lentil at Taka 55 per kg, soyabean oil at Taka 90 per liter and onion at Taka 15 per kg at retail level.

An individual will be allowed to buy a maximum 2-4 kg sugar, 2 kg lentil and 2-5 liters soyabean oil directly from the TCB truck in a day.

City's possible selling spots include Secretariat Gate, Jatrabari Bazaar, Ittefaq intersection, Shantinagar Bazaar, Shajahanpur Bazaar, Khamarbari point, Mirpur-14 kochukhet, Mirpur-1. The list is long.

In addition, the TCB programme also will be operated in all district headquarters and upazila sadar through dealers. The special commodity selling programme will continue till March 31.

Apart from this, the TCB also will launch month-long commodity selling programme throughout the country with 500 trucks from April 1 to May 6 on the occasion of the holy Ramadan.









