Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:40 AM
Remain alert as C-19 infection rising: Health Minister

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 42
Staff Correspondent

Health Minister Zahid Maleque on Monday urged the people to be aware as Covid-19 infection rate is increasing again.
"Lately, the rate of infection has increased. The situation will deteriorate if we don't wear masks and maintain social distancing rules," he came up with the remark in a briefing at the Secretariat on Monday.
Maleque expressed concerns over people visiting
tourist spots and arranging social events without maintaining any health protocols. There are no signs of maintaining hygiene rules in these places. If you go to these places, it seems that there is no corona in the country", he added.
He said that the government is prepared to tackle any situation and has sent administrative instructions across the country to avoid public gatherings, ensure the use of masks and vaccination.
Expressing concern over coronavirus, the Health Minister said, "We are concerned about corona. In the meantime, various healthcare institutions, including hospitals, have been asked to take measures to handle the situation. There is no shortage of medicine and oxygen in our hospitals."
However, the government has issued 11 directives to ensure of using face mask at all levels to combat coronavirus infections. The directive was issued in an official statement on Monday.
The health minister said that the ministry has recommended for mobile court to make wearing mask compulsory. Besides, directives have been given to keep coronavirus unit prepared in every hospital.
It said that to prevent coronavirus infection, masks should be worn and hygiene rules should be maintained everywhere outside of the home.
People are requested to abide by the 11 guidelines of the government for wearing masks.
The instructions of the government are: Officers, employees and service recipients working in government, semi-government, autonomous and private offices will compulsorily wear face masks. The concerned office authority will confirm the matter.
The service recipients who come to all the health care centers including public and private hospitals must wear face masks. The concerned hospital authorities will confirm the matter.
The use of face masks should be ensured in all religious places including educational institutions, mosques, temples and churches. The local administration and the concerned steering committee will confirm the matter.
Buyers and sellers of shopping malls and shops must use face masks. The local authority and the market management committee will confirm the matter.
Buyers and sellers in the market will use masks. Buyers and sellers will not buy or sell any product without wearing a face mask. The local administration and the market committee will confirm the matter.
Public transport (road, naval, rail, air) drivers, driver assistants and passengers must ensure the use of face masks. Passengers must wear masks before boarding public transport. The concerned authorities, law enforcement agencies and the owners' association will ensure the matter.
Workers in all industries, including garment factories, need to ensure the use of face masks. The concerned authorities and owners will confirm the matter.
Make sure all pedestrians, including hawkers, rickshaw pullers and van drivers, wear face masks. The matter will be confirmed by the law enforcement agencies.
People working in hotels and restaurants and must wear face masks. The matter will be confirmed by the local administration and the concerned owners association.
People attending all social events need to make sure to wear face masks. The matter will be confirmed by the head of the concerned institution.
If there is any patient at home with corona symptoms, other family members will use the mask.
Besides, Zahid Maleque also said that Education Ministry will take the final decision on reopening country's educational institutions. However, if the pandemic situation worsens, the reopening decision will be reviewed.


