Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:40 AM
Covid-19: 26 die, 1,773 infected in 24 hours

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Staff Correspondent

Medical staff members of a government-run medical college collecting swabs from a woman to test for Covid-19. The pressure of coronavirus sample testing is increasing everyday as people keep thronging sample collection booths across the country. The photo was taken from Mugdha Hospital inthe capital on Monday. PHOTO: OBSERVER

The country recorded 26 more deaths from Covid-19, highest number of death in the last 68 days, in the last 24 hours till 8:00am on Monday, taking the country's death toll from the virus to 8,571, said a press release issued by the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
Some 1,773 people tested positive for Covid-19 and the infection rate surged up to 9.48 per cent which is record high in 81 days, bringing the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country at 559,168.
Within the last 15 days, the number of deaths and new cases of coronavirus infection has tripled. On March 1, three people died due to coronavirus.
On the other hand, at the beginning of the month, on March 2, the number of      new infected patients with corona was 515. The detection rate was only 3 per cent. The number of newly identified patients has increased to 1,773 after 15 days. The sample test rate has increased to 9.48 percent.
According to DGHS, a total of 163 people died of coronavirus between March 1 and 15. The death toll from March 1 to 15 was 8, 7, 5, 7, 6, 10, 11, 14, 13, 7, 6, 13, 12, 18 and 26 respectively.
Meanwhile, 18,695 samples were tested in 219 labs across the country in the past 24 hours. Till now, 4,283,246 tests were conducted in the country.
Another 1,432 patients recovered from Covid-19 at the same time, raising the total to 513,127 with a 91.77 per cent recovery rate.
According to the press release, positivity rate from the last 24 hours also increased to 9.5 per cent and the overall rate to date stood at 13.05 per cent. The mortality rate, however, remains a static 1.53 per cent.
Of the deceased over the last 24 hours, 21 were men and 5 were women. Two were above the age of 40, five above 50 and 19 above the age of 60. Twenty-three were in Dhaka Division, and one each in Chittagong, Rajshahi, and Barisal divisions.
Of the total deceased since March 18 last year, 6,484 were men and 2,087 were women.
The country's first three cases were reported on March 8 last year and the first death from the novel coronavirus on March 18.
The fast-spreading coronavirus has claimed more than 2,666,564 lives and infected as many as 120,486,601 people across the world till Monday afternoon, according to worldometer.
As many as 97,031,124 people have recovered from Covid-19, which has affected 219 countries.


