Govt to invest 524m euro from BB forex reserve in Payra Port thru SBL

The government has decided to invest an amount 524 million euro from Bangladesh Bank Foreign Exchange Reserve though state-owned Sonali Bank Ltd (SBL), BB spokesperson Sirajul Islam confirmed to the Daily Observer on Monday.

Earlier Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the day inaugurated Bangladesh Infrastructure Development Fund (BIDF) aiming to finance different development projects from the country's own fund.

The BIDF formed by taking funds from the foreign exchange reserves began its journey by financing capital and maintenance dredging in Ramnabad Channel of the Paira Port.

To this end, a tripartite agreement between the Finance Division, Paira Port Authority and Sonali Bank was signed on Monday at the Finance Division.

BIDF is the first of its kind in South Asia as well as in the world which would finance development activities.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the signing ceremony as chief guest virtually from her official residence Ganabhaban.

Speaking on the occasion, she said as a developing nation now Bangladesh has to move on its own feet and run development works with its own financing towards becoming a developed country.

Mentioning that during this Covid-19 situation the country's foreign currency reserve was increased alongside reduction of other costs. Sheikh Hasina said the government has thought about the potential use of this foreign currency to move out from loan dependence and make instances of own financing.

She said the government has framed the BIDF keeping the foreign currency reserve to meet the country's import cost of six months considering frequent natural calamities here and utilize the surplus forex reserve for profitable development works.

"This endeavour will be for an effective investment of surplus foreign currency reserve," she said, adding, "It will not only be beneficial for the country but also help us to grow our own confidence and self-esteem, and we will be able to show the world that we can do it."

The Prime Minister said investors now could borrow from the BIDF and use it in the country's development initiatives.

Regarding the financing to the Paira Port, she said deep sea port could be established in future centring this port. The Prime Minister expressed her gratitude to the authorities concerned to materialize her concept of using the surplus foreign currency reserve.

She raised the topic of taking loans from the forex reserves at a meeting of the Executive Committee of the National Economic Council (ECNEC) last year.

Later, Bangladesh Bank and Finance Division took necessary measures in this regard.

In the financing of Ramnabad Channel, Bangladesh Bank will issue loan to Sonali Bank and Sonali Bank will disburse it to the Paira Port as loan.

The country's foreign exchange reserves now stands at a new record of over US$ 44.02 billion due to the upward trend of remittance.

Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal, MP, State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, MP, and Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir also spoke at the ceremony.

About the country's development and success, the Prime Minister said love for people and the country is the main magic behind the country's development.

Sheikh Hasina stressed on the necessity of boosting the country's production and expansion of the market so that local products are exported after meeting domestic demand.

"Development is only possible when anyone can know the country and its people with affection," she added.

Sheikh Hasina also highlighted that the government has taken steps to increase the capacity of Chattogram Port and the increased activities in Monga Port while activities of Payra Port have started on a limited scale and there will be another port at Matarbari.

"All these ports will play a significant role in strengthening the country's economy," she continued.

Regarding the Covid-19 situation, the Prime Minister said the second wave of the Coronavirus is already there to some extent.

She asked all to maintain health guidelines although the vaccination campaign is on. "I request you all to follow the health safety protocols, even after having inoculation," she added.







