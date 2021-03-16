

Edible oil price raised again

According to the Ministry, one liter of loose soybean oil will be sold at Tk 117 instead of Tk 115. Price of a one litre bottle of super palm oil was set at Tk 109 by increasing Tk 5 per litre.

Earlier on February 17 this year, the government had increased the price of soya bean oil following the demand of the businessmen.

After reviewing the overall market situation, the Commerce Ministry on Monday reset the price of the edible oil before the holy month of Ramadan beginning from April 12 subject to sighting of the moon.

According to the Ministry, price of a five-litre brand soya-bean oil was set at Tk 660 instead of Tk 630. Before February 17, the average price of a 5-liter bottle was Tk 610.

According to the Ministry officials, the price of edible oil was reset to tackle the volatility in the domestic market and curb price manipulation by a section of unscrupulous traders.

The new price came into effect immediately. It would be the highest price of the edible oil in the market. However, the producers will have the authority to fix price within the limit fixed by the government.







Within a month of the increase in the price of edible oil, the Commerce Ministry on Monday decided to hike the price of soya bean oil again by Tk 4 per litre. With this hike, a one litre bottle of soya bean oil will now be sold at Tk 139 instead of Tk 135.According to the Ministry, one liter of loose soybean oil will be sold at Tk 117 instead of Tk 115. Price of a one litre bottle of super palm oil was set at Tk 109 by increasing Tk 5 per litre.Earlier on February 17 this year, the government had increased the price of soya bean oil following the demand of the businessmen.After reviewing the overall market situation, the Commerce Ministry on Monday reset the price of the edible oil before the holy month of Ramadan beginning from April 12 subject to sighting of the moon.According to the Ministry, price of a five-litre brand soya-bean oil was set at Tk 660 instead of Tk 630. Before February 17, the average price of a 5-liter bottle was Tk 610.According to the Ministry officials, the price of edible oil was reset to tackle the volatility in the domestic market and curb price manipulation by a section of unscrupulous traders.The new price came into effect immediately. It would be the highest price of the edible oil in the market. However, the producers will have the authority to fix price within the limit fixed by the government.