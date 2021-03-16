

Modi to attend Independence Day parade on Mar 26

Maldivian President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih will be the first top foreign dignitary to arrive on a three-day visit on March 17 to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman

and the golden jubilee of the country's Independence.

Meanwhile, the government has drawn up a 10-day programme, to be hosted at the capital's National Parade Square, to celebrate the event.

"The five South Asian heads of state and government would join separately some identical programmes as part of the celebrations while Modi's visit would be an extended one which would take him to three places outside Dhaka including Bangabandhu Mausoleum in Tungipara," Foreign Ministry Dr AK Abdul Momen said.

The Indian premier is also set to visit two Hindu temples one in Gopalganj and the other in Satkhira.

The temples are places of worships, particularly of the Hindu Matua community, a large part of them being residents of India's West Bengal state.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi wil also unveil a stamp honouring Bangabandhu (Sheikh Mujibur Rahman), and launch the Bangabandhu-Bapu Museum and two rail links between Bangladesh and India. Both the leaders will also join a cultural show organised by Indian artists.

Dr Momen said all five South Asian leaders would hold talks with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina which was expected to yield several bilateral memorandums of understanding (MoUs).

All the foreign leaders would visit National Memorial in Savar to pay homage to the Independence Martyrs, Bangabandhu Museum at Dhanmondi to pay tributes to Bangladesh's founding father, watch special military parades and join state banquets.

Earlier, it has been said that all the invited guests at the in-person events have to undergo Covid-19 testing and carry a negative report to attend the event. The certificate of the test will remain valid for 48 hours.

About 500 guests from home and abroad will be invited to the event, which will also be broadcast live so that people across the world can see it.

The invitees will attend the programme in-person on four days, while the events of the other six days will be broadcast live.

Special arrangements will be made for the heads of state and government attending the celebrations.

Dr Momen said Dhaka is expected to sign at least three MoUs with India.

Nepalese President Bidya Devi Bhandari will be in Dhaka on a two-day tour from March 22, Bhutanese Premier Lotay Tshering will be in Dhaka on March 24 and 25. Modi will arrive on March 26 and depart Dhaka on the next day.



