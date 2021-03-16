

Ishaque’s book ‘Jatra Biroti 20 Minute’ to unveil in book fair

The book will be available for visitors and readers at Stall No. 296 in the fair.

'Jatra Biroti 20 Minute' is a collection of fifteen short stories. The stories are based on the human mind, reality, psychology, humor, comedy, instability as well as literature, sympathy, magazines, TV, marketing, education, corona, business, development, etc.

