Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:39 AM
Home City News

Ishaque's book 'Jatra Biroti 20 Minute' to unveil in book fair

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

Journalist, poet, playwright and writer Md Ishaque Faruquee's first book 'Jatra Biroti 20 Minute' is going release to the market on the occasion of the Bangla Academy Ekushey Book Fair who is set to begin on March 18. Nabasristi Prokashoni has published the book, according to a press release.
The book will be available for visitors and readers at Stall No. 296 in the fair.
'Jatra Biroti 20 Minute' is a collection of fifteen short stories. The stories are based on the human mind, reality, psychology, humor, comedy, instability as well as literature, sympathy, magazines, TV, marketing, education, corona, business, development, etc.
In addition to writing and journalism, Md Ishaque Faruquee has been working as a TV drama writer, documentary filmmaker, crisis management specialist in public relations and trainer.



