One alleged ABT activist held in city

The Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU) of police detained one alleged member of the banned militant outfit Ansar al-Islam more known as Ansarullah Bangla Team (ABT) from city's Kamrangirchar area.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Mohammad Aslam Khan of ATU's media and awareness unit said that they arrested Mohammad Parves, 21, from Mansurbag area under Kamrangirchar police station on Sunday.

Police also seized two mobile SIM cards and 18 jihadi books and leaflets from his possession.

A case was filed with Kamrangirchar police station in this connection. -BSS







