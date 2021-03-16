Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 siblings burnt alive in sleep      
Home City News

Primary healthcare centers appear blessings to Rajshahi rural mothers

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56

RAJSHAHI, Mar 15: Primary healthcare facilities like union health and family welfare centers, union sub-centers, community clinics and rural dispensaries have appeared godsend to rural mothers here as those are providing maternal and neonatal healthcare services.
Along with prenatal, postnatal, neonatal and child healthcare services, normal delivery is also being carried out at those healthcare centers, concerned health officials said.
Around 35 mothers gave birth to babies through normal delivery at Ghatnagar Union Health and Family Welfare Center (UH&FWC) under Porsha Upazila in Naogaon district from October, 2019 to February last, an official of the centre said.
It has also provided services on 508 antenatal, 92, postnatal, 622 family planning, 1,200 children and 5,280 general health during the period.
Runa Parvin, Family Welfare Visitor of Ghatnagar UH&FWC, said many marginalized and underprivileged rural mothers are availing the services as their confidence on the primary healthcare center has enhanced.
She said the community volunteers working with Public Health Improvement Initiative Rajshahi (PHIIR) Project are creating awareness among the grassroots people about the aspects of institutional delivery and other routine antenatal and neonatal healthcare services.
Shorifa (19, was blessed with her first baby through normal delivery at Ghatnagar UH&FWC without any complexities on February 12 last.
"I'm very much happy after delivering my healthy baby," said Shorifa, wife of Muhammad Abdullah of Amdah Bohurul, taking her smiling newborn bay on lap.  She got all the necessary reproductive healthcare services free of cost from the centre smoothly.
"We had no capacity to bear the cost of the cesarean section with my husband's limited income," she added.
Another mother Shantona (21), wife of Muhammad Milon of South Para village, is also happy with normal delivery in the same centre on February 1 last.
"I've received healthcare services amid necessary counselling by community volunteers during the pregnancy period to make sure my safe and normal delivery," she said.
DASCOH Foundation has been implementing the PHIIR project in five upazila health complexes, 42 UHFWCs and 110 Community Clinics under Bagmara, Charghat and Tanore Upazilas in Rajshahi and Porsha and Sapahar Upazilas in Naogaon districts since 2013.
The project is intended to improving the health status of the targeted population with special focus on maternal, neonatal and child health at primary health care centres.
With initiative of the PHIIR Project, Porsha Upazila Chairman Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury visited the Ghatnagar UH&FWC and held a coordination meeting with concerned recently discussing and devising ways and means on how to make the center more effective.    -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ishaque’s book ‘Jatra Biroti 20 Minute’ to unveil in book fair
One alleged ABT activist held in city
Newly elected members of Chattogram City Corporation Contractor Association
Primary healthcare centers appear blessings to Rajshahi rural mothers
Four e-posters published on Bangabandhu birth centenary
DNCC files cases against 3 entities
87,860 administered C-19 vaccines on Monday
DU entry test: Application process begins again


Latest News
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
At least 138 ‘peaceful protesters’ killed in Myanmar since coup: UN
Death toll rises in Myanmar; Martial law extended
HK's tough COVID rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
3 siblings burnt alive in sleep
UN calls to combat violence against women
Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona record
Don’t hold programmes from March 17-26: IGP
No risk of contracting Covid-19 due to vaccination: DGHS
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Govt issues 11 directives to ensure mask use
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganj’s Japan EZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft