Primary healthcare centers appear blessings to Rajshahi rural mothers

RAJSHAHI, Mar 15: Primary healthcare facilities like union health and family welfare centers, union sub-centers, community clinics and rural dispensaries have appeared godsend to rural mothers here as those are providing maternal and neonatal healthcare services.

Along with prenatal, postnatal, neonatal and child healthcare services, normal delivery is also being carried out at those healthcare centers, concerned health officials said.

Around 35 mothers gave birth to babies through normal delivery at Ghatnagar Union Health and Family Welfare Center (UH&FWC) under Porsha Upazila in Naogaon district from October, 2019 to February last, an official of the centre said.

It has also provided services on 508 antenatal, 92, postnatal, 622 family planning, 1,200 children and 5,280 general health during the period.

Runa Parvin, Family Welfare Visitor of Ghatnagar UH&FWC, said many marginalized and underprivileged rural mothers are availing the services as their confidence on the primary healthcare center has enhanced.

She said the community volunteers working with Public Health Improvement Initiative Rajshahi (PHIIR) Project are creating awareness among the grassroots people about the aspects of institutional delivery and other routine antenatal and neonatal healthcare services.

Shorifa (19, was blessed with her first baby through normal delivery at Ghatnagar UH&FWC without any complexities on February 12 last.

"I'm very much happy after delivering my healthy baby," said Shorifa, wife of Muhammad Abdullah of Amdah Bohurul, taking her smiling newborn bay on lap. She got all the necessary reproductive healthcare services free of cost from the centre smoothly.

"We had no capacity to bear the cost of the cesarean section with my husband's limited income," she added.

Another mother Shantona (21), wife of Muhammad Milon of South Para village, is also happy with normal delivery in the same centre on February 1 last.

"I've received healthcare services amid necessary counselling by community volunteers during the pregnancy period to make sure my safe and normal delivery," she said.

DASCOH Foundation has been implementing the PHIIR project in five upazila health complexes, 42 UHFWCs and 110 Community Clinics under Bagmara, Charghat and Tanore Upazilas in Rajshahi and Porsha and Sapahar Upazilas in Naogaon districts since 2013.

The project is intended to improving the health status of the targeted population with special focus on maternal, neonatal and child health at primary health care centres.

With initiative of the PHIIR Project, Porsha Upazila Chairman Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury visited the Ghatnagar UH&FWC and held a coordination meeting with concerned recently discussing and devising ways and means on how to make the center more effective. -BSS







