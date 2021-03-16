

DNCC files cases against 3 entities

A DNCC press release said on Sunday its Zone-6 executive Magistrate Motakabbir Ahmed has filed the case against the three organizations.

DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam inspected mosquito repellent crash programme at no. 49 ward under DNCC on Monday, the statement added.

Mosquito larvae was found in the lands occupied by these authorities, said Atiqul.

He also expressed grievance as a conducive environment for the growth of mosquito larvae was found in the places Civil Aviation authority, Airport Railway Station and ASEAN City and directed to take legal action against the authorities concerned.

An integrated mosquito eradication drive will be conducted in Harirampur area (Region-6) today.





Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) on Monday filed cases against Civil Aviation, Airport Railway Station and ASEAN City for not destroying mosquito breeding grounds in their areas.A DNCC press release said on Sunday its Zone-6 executive Magistrate Motakabbir Ahmed has filed the case against the three organizations.DNCC Mayor Atiqul Islam inspected mosquito repellent crash programme at no. 49 ward under DNCC on Monday, the statement added.Mosquito larvae was found in the lands occupied by these authorities, said Atiqul.He also expressed grievance as a conducive environment for the growth of mosquito larvae was found in the places Civil Aviation authority, Airport Railway Station and ASEAN City and directed to take legal action against the authorities concerned.An integrated mosquito eradication drive will be conducted in Harirampur area (Region-6) today.