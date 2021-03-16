Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 siblings burnt alive in sleep      
Home City News

87,860 administered C-19 vaccines on Monday

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

A total of 87,860 people were administered COVID-19 vaccines across the country on Monday (March 15).
Among the vaccine recipients, 50,288 were male and 37,616 female, according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).
As of March 15, the number of vaccine receivers was 44,85,954- 28,44,355 are male and 16,41,599 female- while the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on February 7.
People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.
"The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1,005 hospitals outside the capital today," the DGHS said, adding that the immunization programme will begin at 8am and it will continue till 2.30 pm every day.
But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the day, the health official said.
The inoculation would be administered among people in government hospitals up to upazila-level while 57,70,198 people got registered till 5.30pm on Monday.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Ishaque’s book ‘Jatra Biroti 20 Minute’ to unveil in book fair
One alleged ABT activist held in city
Newly elected members of Chattogram City Corporation Contractor Association
Primary healthcare centers appear blessings to Rajshahi rural mothers
Four e-posters published on Bangabandhu birth centenary
DNCC files cases against 3 entities
87,860 administered C-19 vaccines on Monday
DU entry test: Application process begins again


Latest News
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
At least 138 ‘peaceful protesters’ killed in Myanmar since coup: UN
Death toll rises in Myanmar; Martial law extended
HK's tough COVID rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
3 siblings burnt alive in sleep
UN calls to combat violence against women
Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona record
Don’t hold programmes from March 17-26: IGP
No risk of contracting Covid-19 due to vaccination: DGHS
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Govt issues 11 directives to ensure mask use
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganj’s Japan EZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft