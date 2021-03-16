87,860 administered C-19 vaccines on Monday

A total of 87,860 people were administered COVID-19 vaccines across the country on Monday (March 15).

Among the vaccine recipients, 50,288 were male and 37,616 female, according to the data of Management Information System of Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

As of March 15, the number of vaccine receivers was 44,85,954- 28,44,355 are male and 16,41,599 female- while the countrywide vaccination campaign was launched on February 7.

People aged 40 years and above now can get registered to receive COVID-19 vaccines, the health ministry sources said.

"The vaccination drive was conducted at 50 hospitals in Dhaka city and 1,005 hospitals outside the capital today," the DGHS said, adding that the immunization programme will begin at 8am and it will continue till 2.30 pm every day.

But some hospitals will continue the vaccination programme throughout the day, the health official said.

The inoculation would be administered among people in government hospitals up to upazila-level while 57,70,198 people got registered till 5.30pm on Monday.







