

BIDF formed to give a boost to development projects



Needs be mentioned, the BIDF has been set up with a part of the country's foreign currency reserves - now standing at a new record of over US$ 44.02 billion. The BIDF has already begun its operation through financing capital and dredging in Ramnabad Channel of the Paira Port.



However, as a developing country, the government's move for its own separate fund to ensure smooth infrastructure development is a time relevant and smart decision. The BIDF will help us to run development activities, overcoming unexpected financial challenges. Foreign currency reserve to meet a country's import cost of six months is considered safe for a country. Here, Bangladesh enjoys a considerable amount of surplus of foreign currency reserve. Most importantly, the lion's share of the reserve lay idle.



On the contrary, Bangladesh has to take loan for infrastructure development from different international monetary and financial organisations as well as other countries. In many of the cases the terms and conditions of the loan go against the country's greater interest.



Moreover, the process to avail foreign funds is also time-consuming. Hence, it causes unexpected delay in implementing the projects.



However, during the Covid-19 pandemic the country's foreign currency reserve has unexpectedly increased due to smooth remittance inflow. Under these circumstances, the latest initiative of the government will allow Bangladesh to continue development activities without impediments. We once again congratulate the government. And we completely agree with prime minister's viewpoint that, "It will not only be beneficial for the country but also help us to grow our own confidence and self-esteem, and we will be able to show the world that we can do it."



