Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:39 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 siblings burnt alive in sleep      
Home Op-Ed

Letter To the Editor

Yemen crisis & food shortage

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

Dear Sir
It is unfortunate to know that the humanitarian crisis in Yemen has been going on unabated with no strong solutions. The recent exclusive reports on CNN have just highlighted the sorry state of Yemen and also the plight of numerous poor malnourished children in the region.

There have been plenty of newborn children facing acute malnutrition. Heartrending pictures and their treatment-related difficulties in hospitals have been highly shocking to the core. Meanwhile, the World Food Programme has warned of malnutrition-related child death in great numbers in Yemen.

All these disturbing things cannot be brushed aside by pointing the finger at others. All the stakeholders including the world community must be held accountable to the ongoing Yemen crisis. Our world is full of opportunities and various activities like agriculture. But incidentally due to the ill-mannered regime and government inaction, Yemen has been literally pushed to the corner of total humanitarian problem.

Right now famine has also been projected to raise its ugly head across the region. The international community should not think twice to help out Yemen through strong food assistance and other financial backup programmes.

Given that Asian continent has been home to beautiful natural world and farming activities for longer time, it is also high time to analyse the possible chances to create and encourage farming activities in Yemen to a greater extent possible. Such well-planned green activities will surely help fight Yemeni crises like shortfall in food and malnutrition.

P Senthil Saravana Durai
Mumbai, India



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Yemen crisis & food shortage
Empowering tea workers to build a decent society
A year of C-19: On living through the pandemic
Bengal’s politics has changed, forever
Addressing women’s care work
Bangabandhu’s birthday and inspiring the next generation with his principles
Transgender anchor shattered glass ceiling  
Proper coordination is a must for waste management


Latest News
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
At least 138 ‘peaceful protesters’ killed in Myanmar since coup: UN
Death toll rises in Myanmar; Martial law extended
HK's tough COVID rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
3 siblings burnt alive in sleep
UN calls to combat violence against women
Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona record
Don’t hold programmes from March 17-26: IGP
No risk of contracting Covid-19 due to vaccination: DGHS
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Govt issues 11 directives to ensure mask use
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganj’s Japan EZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft