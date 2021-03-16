

Empowering tea workers to build a decent society



Solution of all these questions are analysed very critically and justifiable way by eminent Economist Prof Dr Abul Barkat in his recently published book titled "Boro Prodaye Somaj-Orthoniti-Rastro: Vairuser Mohabiporjoye Thekey Shovon Bangladehser Sondhane (On the Larger Canvas of Society-Economy-State: In Search of a Transition from the Virus-Driven Great Disaster to a Decent Bangladesh).



Global research shows that tea, following water, is the second most popular beverage in the world. The Chinese farmers had the monopoly of cultivating tea. Researchers figure out that there are 163 tea gardens in Bangladesh where one unique feature of the tea industry is the entire land mass granted for production of tea is government land. In general, tea workers are known as coolie and these coolies belong to many ethnic identities in vacant jungles, plant trees and build luxuries bungalows for tea planters.



Abul Barkat also explains tea worker's contribution in the economy of Bangladesh, estimate time spent by both women and men on all types of daily activities, economic value of woman's uncounted activities, generate recommendations to clarify the woman's status in the family and society. He also suggested that a "Decent Social System" is possible to build up by empowering of tea workers properly.



Professor Abul Barkat clarifies "Decent Social System" is based on a democratic state system, which puts loyalty to nature at the front position. All socio-economic and political foundations should be built on the basis of the influence of nature. There are three foundational component of this concept - (i) Social foundational component owns knowledge rich, free thinking and creativity promoting; solidarity rich; secular; free from all forms of superstitions; rational humans; human well-fairest science; (ii) Economic foundational component includes people's ownership on natural resources; social ownership on production; filthy rich less; share and market less system; and (iii) Political foundational component includes democracy, lord less state system, social justice, community administration and people's responsibility to protect motherland.



The fundamental objectives of the theory of decent society are accelerating the process of human enlightenment; creativity promoting knowledge system; instilling high sense of solidarity; process of making human rationality up; making people free from all forms of inequality; free from rent-seeker; making a state for 100 percent people's ownership and master less civic governance.



Abul Barkat presents eleven principles to renovate decent Bangladesh from covid-19 impacts. 1. We want development-welfare-progression, but the development would be nature-environment oriented; 2. We need economic growth. We don't need environmentally harmful, socially unjustified, human resources destructive growth; 3. Growth should be inequality reduced; 4. Growth must be employment-creation oriented; 5. Per capita income or growth domestic product is not development. It must be ensure healthy life of women-children-old-marginal-poor-deprived-isolated people; 6. We want to transform the power of youth to real resources; 7. We want positive social impact; 8. People's ownership on natural resources (land, water body, forest, space resources, coal, gas and mineral) on behalf of nature; 9. We want to uphold human security and equal opportunity for state-society-economy' development; 10. Promote inequality reduced home grown development philosophy; 11. We want to extract the taste global economic opportunities.



To make Bangladesh a decent country; politically, socially and economically empowerment of tea workers is indispensable. Researchers mention that education is an indispensable ladder for transformation of a community or society for betterment. Bangladesh Tea Board explains there are 188 primary schools with 366 teachers and 25,966 students in the tea gardens. But the qualities of the education still remain at the level of concern.



The people of ethnic groups has own culture, language, history, education and native knowledge. State should ensure their right in terms of economic efficiency, psychological stability, social security and justice. Abul Barkat suggested eliminating all forms of discrimination and inequality against tea-workers in Bangladesh; removing all forms of violence against women; increasing budget for tea-workers; working plan for indigenous women development; promoting gender equality basis research; implementing policies for gender sensitive technology; promoting principles where women affected by covid-19.



Will tea-workers continue to live as people without choice and entitlement to a land they have tilled for four generations? The tea plantation workers are not just poor; they are particularly deprived marginal community. Impacts of Covid-19 has been created very tough situation. However, it is time to get them rid from the curse of social exclusion, low-payment, deprivation and disconnection.



Moreover, sustainable development goals (SDGs) include reducing inequality and ensure decent jobs for all by 2030. In this context, we need proper strategies, financial support and public participation to achieve this goal. Abul Barkat recommends ensuring opportunities for tea-workers; inclusion of the excluded women groups; expanding choices to lead life; respecting constitutional and justifiable rights; eradicating poverty; breaking deprivation in order to build up a decent society.

The writer is an environmental analyst & associate member, Bangladesh Economic Association











