5 killed in road mishaps in four districts

Five people were killed and seven others injured in separate road accidents in four districts- Pirojpur, Natore, Panchagarh and Barishal, in three days.

BHANDARIA, PIROJPUR: A motorcyclist was killed in a road accident in Bhandaria Upazila of the district on Monday noon.

The deceased was identified as Abu Jafar, son of Modaccher Ali, a resident of Tushkhali Village in Mathbaria Upazila of the district.

Local sources said a fish-carrying pickup van hit a motorcycle carrying Abu Jafar in Ikri Board School area on the Mathbaria-Bhandaria Road at noon, leaving him dead on the spot.

Being informed, police recovered the body.

However, police seized the pickup van, but its driver managed to flee the scene.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Bhandaria Police Station (PS) Md Masumur Rahman Biswas confirmed the incident.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: A covered van driver was killed and three others were injured in a road accident in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.

The deceased was identified as Mostafa Kamal, 42, son of late Iman Uddin Matabbar, a resident of Bamoil Village in Demra Upazila of Dhaka.

Police sources said a goods-laden truck and a covered van were collided head-on in Mahishbhanga area on the Bonpara-Hatikumrul Highway at around 5am, which left four persons seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Baraigram Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor declared Mostafa Kamal dead.

Bonpara Highway PS OC Khandaker Shafiqul Islam confirmed the incident.

TENTULIA, PANCHAGARH: A pedestrian was killed in a road accident in Tentulia Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased was identified as Tajul Islam, 30, a resident of Tunirhat area in the district. He was a former student of Bhajanpur Hafezia Madrasa in the upazila.

Local sources said Tajul Islam came to Bhajanpur area on Saturday to attend a waaz mahfil.

However, a truck hit Tajul in the area in the afternoon, while he was crossing the road, which left him dead on the spot.

Tentulia Model PS OC Abu Sayem Mia confirmed the incident.

BARISHAL: Two madrasa boys were killed and four others injured in a road accident in the city on Saturday night.

The deceased were identified as Noman Hafiz, 14, son of Hafiz Akhter, and Mohammad Hamza, 12, son of Md Jafar, residents of Amtali area in Bamna Upazila of Barguna.

Local sources said some madrasa students were coming to Barishal from Nesarabad Upazila of Pirojpur riding by a 'mahindra' (local vehicle) after attending a mahfil at night.

At that time, a Dhaka-bound bus hit the three-wheeler in Kashipur area in the city at around 10:30pm, which left Hamza dead on the spot and five others seriously injured.

The injured were rushed to Sher-e-Bangla Medical College Hospital, where Noman Hafiz died while undergoing treatment.

Being informed, police recovered the bodies and sent those to the hospital morgue for autopsies.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Barishal Airport PS Md Razib confirmed the incident, adding that police are trying to identify the bus and arrest its driver.

