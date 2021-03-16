Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:38 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest 3 siblings burnt alive in sleep      
Home Countryside

32 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 54
Our Correspondent

RAJSHAHI, Mar 15: A total of 32 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Sunday morning.
Some 19 more people have contracted the virus in four districts in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,841 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Sunday noon.
Of the newly infected people, eight are in Rajshahi, three in Natore, three in Bogura and five in Sirajganj districts.
Among the total infected, 24,434 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 398 died of it in the division till Sunday morning.
Earlier, some 13 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,822 in the division.
Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Saturday noon.
Of the newly infected people, three are in Rajshahi, four in Naogaon, three in Bogura and three in Sirajganj districts.
Among the total infected people, 24,427 have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 398 died of it in the division till Saturday morning.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
5 killed in road mishaps in four districts
The photo shows Mayor of Baraigram Municipality in Natore Majedul Bari Nayan
32 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division
DC Mostain Billah cutting a cake on the premises of Narayanganj Union of Journalists
Teenager dies falling from tree at Pekua
Netting Jatka contunes despite ban at Char Fasson
Imam gets life term for rape in Jamalpur
Two held in rape cases in 2 dists


Latest News
Major European nations suspend use of AstraZeneca vaccine
At least 138 ‘peaceful protesters’ killed in Myanmar since coup: UN
Death toll rises in Myanmar; Martial law extended
HK's tough COVID rules see babies isolated, families cramped in tiny spaces
3 siblings burnt alive in sleep
UN calls to combat violence against women
Kim Jong-un's sister warns US not to 'cause a stink'
Messi equals Xavi's Barcelona record
Don’t hold programmes from March 17-26: IGP
No risk of contracting Covid-19 due to vaccination: DGHS
Most Read News
PM approves Khaleda's prayer
Tackling plastic pollution
Sudden spike in daily COVID deaths
Atiqul warns of case filling against Railways Ministry and Civil Aviation
Climate-induced displacement pushing up child marriage
Shab-e-Barat on Mar 29
Two get death, 13 life term for Kishoreganj farmer murder
Govt issues 11 directives to ensure mask use
Prices of edible oil mark a rise again
Naoki eyes $1 billion investment in Narayanganj’s Japan EZ
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone: PABX 9586651-58; Online: 9513959; Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft