32 more contract corona in Rajshahi Division

RAJSHAHI, Mar 15: A total of 32 more people tested positive for coronavirus in the division in the last 48 hours till Sunday morning.

Some 19 more people have contracted the virus in four districts in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,841 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Sunday noon.

Of the newly infected people, eight are in Rajshahi, three in Natore, three in Bogura and five in Sirajganj districts.

Among the total infected, 24,434 people have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 398 died of it in the division till Sunday morning.

Earlier, some 13 more people have contracted the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the total virus cases to 25,822 in the division.

Divisional Director of Health Dr Habibul Ahsan Talukder confirmed the information on Saturday noon.

Of the newly infected people, three are in Rajshahi, four in Naogaon, three in Bogura and three in Sirajganj districts.

Among the total infected people, 24,427 have, so far, been recovered from the virus while 398 died of it in the division till Saturday morning.







