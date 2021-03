DC Mostain Billah cutting a cake on the premises of Narayanganj Union of Journalists







DC Mostain Billah cutting a cake on the premises of Narayanganj Union of Journalists in the city on Sunday to mark the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. District Executive Officer Nahida Barik and NUJ President Abdus Salam, among others, were present at the programme. photo: observer