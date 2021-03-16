Video
Tuesday, 16 March, 2021, 10:38 AM
Home Countryside

Teenager dies falling from tree at Pekua

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 43
Our Correspondent

PEKUA, COX'BAZAR, Mar 15: A teenage boy died after falling from a tree in Pekua Upazila of the district on Sunday afternoon.
Deceased Md Mosharof Hossain Rokon, 16, was the son of Md Abdul Monaf, a resident of Hazir Bari Village under Taitong Union.
Local and the deceased's family sources said Rokon fell from a tree in the area at around 5pm, which left him critically injured.
He was rushed to Pekua Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty doctor referred him to CMCH.
Later, he was declared dead at CMCH.


