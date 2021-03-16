Netting Jatka contunes despite ban at Char Fasson

CHAR FASSON, BHOLA, Mar 15: Jatka (immature hilsa) catching is going on in Char Fasson Upazila of the district due to weak-overseeing.

According to field sources, law-enforcing members are conducting campaign to implement the two-month ban on fishing. But the fishermen are not refrained from netting in the sanctuaries.

The fishers are not catching jatka in the areas where the law-enforcers conduct campaign; but after the campaign, they start fishing again.

At different points of the Meghna and the Tentulia rivers in the upazila, this game of fishing and checking is going on.

A visit to Tentulia River bank at Mujib Nagar Union of the upazila found several boats and trawlers that are used for catching fishes usually; various species of fish were found, which are being traded in fishing stations in and around the river. In small haats and bazaars of the upazila, Jatka are also sold freely.

A warehouse proprietor Abu Taher said, 20-25 baskets of fish would be sold out of the district before; but for the last few days, 3-4 baskets have been brought to wholesale bazaars; and most of these fishes are Jatka.

With counting down the ban time, fishing trend in the river is going up, he said.

Some fishermen said, at first, the fisheries office started the campaign at night in a strong manner; but now it seems a bit slow.

According to sources at the Upazila Fisheries Office, in the last 10 days a total of 17 fishers were arrested while fishing; one fishing trawler, 10,000 metres of net, and one tonne hilsa were seized; later, the arrestees were sent to jail for one month through mobile court; the nets were burnt and hilsas were distributed in orphanages.

Upazila administration and fisheries office are trying their best to implement the ban, they mentioned.

The Fisheries Office is in the shortage of manpower and boat to oversee 190 kilometres of sanctuaries in the Meghna and the Tentulia rivers, the sources said.

That is why, the implantation drive is being conducted on a rotation basis with different law-enforcing agencies, they added.



