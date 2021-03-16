Imam gets life term for rape in Jamalpur

JAMALPUR, Mar 15: A local court in the district sentenced life-term

rigorous imprisonment (RI) to a convicted Imam for violating a minor girl in Islampur Upazial of the district on Monday noon.

The convicted was identified as Saiful Islam, 22, son of Sahar Ali of a village in west Mohammadpur of the upazila.

According to the prosecution, Saiful Islam is a hafij. He was residing in the house of the grandfather of the victim in east Mohammadpur. He would lead prayer for five times in a local mosque and taught Arabic to children.

On November 18 in 2018, after teaching Arabic to the girl, seven years, in the mosque, he called her into his bedroom to clean his room; later he forcibly violated her at around 8am.

After four days of the rape incident, victim's father filed a case with Islampur Police Station against Saiful Islam in this connection.

Judge of Woman and Child Repression & Prevention Tribunal-1, M Ali Ahmed, after examining 12 witnesses and relevant documents, found him guilty and ordered the life term RI and a fine of Tk 10,000, in default to suffer three more months in jail.







