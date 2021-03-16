Video
Two held in rape cases in 2 dists

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM  Count : 56
Our Correspondents

Two men were arrested in separate rape cases in two districts- Satkhira and Dinajpur, on Saturday.
SATKHIRA: A man has been arrested in Kalaroa Upazila of the district on Saturday on charge of attempt to rape a minor girl.
Arrested Abdur Razzak, 58, is a resident of Gajna Village under Joynagar Union in the upazila.
A case was filed with Kalaroa Police Station (PS) in this connection.
According to the case statement, Abdur Razzaq tried to violate the girl, a third grader at a local school, in the afternoon when she went to a nearby pond.
Hearing the screaming of the victim, locals rushed to the scene and he ran away.
Later, locals caught him at night and handed him over to police. Officer-in-Charge (OC) of the PS Mir Khairul Kabir confirmed the matter.
DINAJPUR: A madrasa teacher was arrested in the district town in a case filed over violating a 13-year-old student.
Arrested Rabius Sunny, 25, is the teacher of Kashimpur Hafizia Madrasa in Pulhat in the district town.
Dinajpur Kotwali PS OC Mozaffar Hossain confirmed the matter on Saturday afternoon.
According to the case statement, the accused violated one of his students at night on March 5 and threatened not to disclose the matter to anyone.
On March 11, the victim went home and disclosed the matter to his family members.
The victim's father filed a case with the PS on Friday.
Following this, police went to the madrasa and arrested him.
There are also allegations that the accused teacher violated three other students before, the OC said.


