Home Countryside

Three to die, 13 get life term for killing in two districts

Published : Tuesday, 16 March, 2021 at 12:00 AM
Our Correspondents

Separate courts in two days sentenced three people to death and 13 others to life-term imprisonment on different murder cases in two districts- Kishoreganj and Jamalpur.  
KISHOREGANJ: A court in the district on Monday sentenced two men to death and thirteen others to life-term in jail in a case filed over killing a farmer in 2011.
Kishoreganj First Additional District and Sessions Judge Md Abdur Rahim delivered the verdict in the morning.
The condemn convicts are Saikul Islam and Golap Mia. They were also fined Tk 1 lakh each.
The lifers are Saidu, A Hamid, A Rahim, Badal Mia, Mostafa, Mizan, Sultan, Raihan, Habib, Faruq, Jale Begum, Anisa Begum and Hena Begum. They all are the residents of Naogaon Village under Bangram Union in Katiadi Upazila of the district.
Among the lifers, Mizan and Sultan are yet to be arrested and tried in absentia.
As another accused is minor, he is being tried at a Juvenile Court.
According to the prosecution, Tajul Islam and Saikul Islam of the village had been at loggerheads over the ownership of a piece of land for long.
As a sequel to it, the accused attacked on Tajul Islam and killed him when he was working at a field near his house on January 1, 2011.
The deceased's daughter Mala Begum filed a murder case with Katiadi Police Station (PS) the same day against 16      people.
The investigating officer of the case Farid Ahmed submitted the chargesheet on May 19, 2011.
JAMALPUR:  A court in the district on Sunday sentenced a man to death for killing his father in 2016.
Senior District and Sessions Judge Md Zulfikar Ali Khan pronounced the verdict.
The condemned convict is Sabuj Mia, 36, son of Alhaj Iman Ali, a resident of Dakshin Koidola Village under Shahbazpur Union in Sadar Upazila of the district.
The court also fined him Tk 50,000.
According to the prosecution, an altercation took place in between Sabuj and his father Iman Ali, 80, on February 24 in 2016 over family issue.
At that time, Sabuj started beating his father, leaving him critically injured.
Later, Iman Ali died on the way to a local hospital.
The deceased's elder son Md Badal Mia filed a case with Jamalpur Sadar PS in this connection.
After investigation, police submitted the chargesheet against Sabuj to the court.
Following this, the judge handed down the verdict at noon after examining 17 witnesses and case records.


