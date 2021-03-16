Housewife found dead in Jashore

JASHORE, Mar 15: Police recovered the hanging body of a housewife in Chowgacha Upazila of the district on Sunday morning.

Deceased Hasu Khatun, 25, was the wife of Dubai expatriate Alauddin, a resident of Chakla Village in the upazila.

The deceased's father Mohammad Ullah said Alauddin recently came to the village from Dubai.

He alleged Alauddin killed Hasu and hanged her body from the ceiling in the house.

Being informed, police recovered the body at around 7:30am and sent it to Jashore General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The body bore several injury marks.

However, the law enforcers arrested the deceased's husband and brought him to police custody for interrogation.

Officer-in-Charge of Chowgacha Police Station Enamul confirmed the incident.







