Thrust on ensuring quality in food production



A discussion meeting was organised in the conference room of Kishoreganj Collectorate Office on Monday on the occasion of World Consumer Rights Day-2021. photo: observer

To mark the day, different programmes were organised, which focused on the international theme 'Tackling Plastic Pollution' and on the theme of Bangladesh 'Mujib Barshe Shapath Kori, Plastic Dushan Rodh Kori'.

The speakers at the discussion meetings in different places, in general, urged the traders to ensure quality of food production and processing.

They also called upon the consumers to be aware of plastic pollution because it is one of the most pressing issues in the present world. The consumers have a crucial role in shaping the marketplace, the speakers maintained.

FENI: On this occasion, a discussion meeting was organised in the conference room of the deputy commissioner's (DC) office in the town.

DC Md Wahiduzzaman was present as chief guest while Additional DC (General) Md Golam Zakaria presided over the meeting.

Assistant Director (AD) of Directorate of National Consumer Rights Protection (DNCRP) Sohel Chakma, Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) General Secretary (GS) Advocate Jahangir Alam Nantu and Senior Vice-President of Feni Chamber of Commerce Abul Kashem, among others, were also present at the programme.

GAIBANDHA: To mark the day, the district administration and DNCRP jointly organised different programmes.

A discussion meeting was held in the conference room of District Collectorate Building in the town in the morning.

DC Abdul Matin was present as chief guest while Additional DC (General) ABM Sadiqur Rahman presided over the meeting.

District Livestock Officer Md Masudur Rahman, Food Safety Officer Md Lokman Hossain and Journalist KM Rezaul Haque, among others, were also present at the programme.

Earlier, a PowerPoint presentation on the importance of the day was done by DNCRP AD Abdus Salam through multimedia projector.

The speakers said it is very important to ensure quality in every aspect of food production, processing and marketing.

They also emphasised monitoring the markets to prevent adulteration of food considering the consumers' interest.

DC Abdul Matin said the government is implementing various programmes to protect the consumer rights as it enacted the Consumers' Right Protection Act, 2009.

JOYPURHAT: In this connection, a discussion meeting was organised in the conference room of the DC office in the town.

With an initiative of the DNCRP, the district administration, CAB and District Consumer Rights Protection Committee jointly organised the programme.

Additional District Magistrate Md Reza Hasan was in the chair while Executive Magistrate and Assistant Commissioner of the district administration Sumaiya Akhter moderated the meeting.

Convener of District Consumer Rights Protection Committee and Red Crescent Society GS Golam Hakkani, Joypurhat Press Club GS KM Abdur Rahman Roni and Community Policing Committee Member Nandalal Parshi, among others, was also present at the programme.

KISHOREGANJ: on the occasion, different programmes were organised in the district.

The district administration, DNCRP and CAB jointly arranged a discussion meeting in the conference room of the District Collectorate Office.

Additional DC (General) Golam Mustafa presided over the meeting.

Civil Surgeon Dr Md Mujibur Rahman, DNCRP AD Ridoy Rongon Bonik, CAB President Alam Sarowar Tito, GS Monour Hossain Rony, District Mohila Awami League (AL) GS Bilkis Begum, Assistant Professor Samiul Hoque Mollah, Puranthana Bazar Committee President Laik Ali and former president of Kishoreganj Chamber of Commerce Badal Rahman, among others, also spoke on the occasion.

MEHERPUR: To mark the day, several programmes including a discussion meeting were organised by the district administration in collaboration with DNCRP and CAB.

The discussion meeting was held in the conference room of the DC Office. It was presided over by DC Dr MunsurAlam Khan.

The meeting was attended by Sadar Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) Masudul Alam, Nezarat Deputy Collector Rakibul Hasan, and CAB District Committee's President Rafiqul Alam as special guests. Amid the corona situation, the programmes were held briefly.

PIROJPUR: In this connection, a discussion meeting was held in the district.

District administration and DNCRP jointly organised the programme held in the conference room of the DC office.

As chief guest, DC Abu Ali Md Shazzad Hossain addressed the meeting chaired by Additional DC (General) Chawdhury Rowshon Islam.

Among others, Sadar UNO Bashir Ahmed, President of CAB's Pirojpur District Committee Ziaul Ahsan, GS of District Traders Association Golum Mawla Nakib, President of Grocery Association Doel Khan, President of Book Traders Association Abdur Razzaque, and President of Restaurant Association Md Mahabur Rahman also spoke at the meeting.

Speakers said, ahead of Ramadan, prices of daily essentials must be monitored to check unfair price hike. Adulterated and unhygienic food must not be allowed to sell, they added.

BHANGA, FARIDPUR: On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held in Bhanga Upazila of the district on Monday morning.

The meeting was organised by the upazila administration in its seminar room.

It was participated by members of the DNCRP, and people of all professions.

As chief guest, Upazila Chairman SM Habibur Rahman was present at the meeting presided over by UNO Azim Uddin.

Among others, Muktijoddha Sangsand's Deputy Commander Mahbub Hossaion Motaleb, upazila Education Officer Munsi Ruhul Aslam, Upazila Engineer A: Malek Mia, Head Teacher Haidar Hossain, and former GS of Press Club Prof ABM Mizanur Rahman were present at the meeting.

BARAIGRAM, NATORE: To mark the day, a discussion meeting was held in Baraigram Upazila of the district on Monday.

The meeting was organised in the conference room of the Upazila Parishad. It was presided over by UNO Jahangir Alam.

Upazila Chairman Dr. Siddikur Rahman Patwary, Bonpara Poura Mayor KM Zakir Hossain, Upazila AL's Acting President Abdul Kuddus Miazi, Vice-Chairman Ataur Rahman, and Woman Vice-Chairman Suraiya Aktar Koli spoke at the meeting.

Speakers laid emphasis on avoiding plastic goods in hotels and restaurants.

PORSHA, NAOGAON: On the occasion, a discussion meeting was held in the district on Monday.

Upazila administration organised the meeting in its auditorium. It was attended by Upazila Parishad's Chairman Principal Shah Manzur Morshed Chowdhury as chief guest. UNO Nazmul Hamid Reza presided over the meeting.

At that time, upazila Vice-Chairman Kazibul Islam, Officer-in-Charge of Porsha Police Station Shafiul Azam Khan, Education Officer Mazharul Islam, Administrative Officer Sunil Kumar Sarkar, ex-principal of Nitpur School & College Andul Khalek, ex-FF commander Yunus Ali, and others were present.







