Dutch vote in ‘Covid’ election

DEN HAAG, Mar 15: The Netherlands began three days of voting Monday in one of the first major tests of a European government's coronavirus policies, with Prime Minister Mark Rutte expected to win another term in office.

With the country still under tight restrictions, some polling stations are open on Monday and Tuesday to give at-risk people a chance to cast their ballots without crowding, ahead of the main voting day Wednesday.

Rutte -- in power since 2010 and one of Europe's longest-serving leaders -- is expected to emerge as head of his fourth coalition government owing to his steady handling of the pandemic. -AFP







